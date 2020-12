MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, a big first for the Boy Scouts organization in our area. The newest Eagle Scout may look different from the rest, but "she" has earned the rank just like the rest of the boys in the program. Catie Simpson just became the first female Eagle Scout in the Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America. She is the 5th female to achieve the rank in Alabama.

Becoming an Eagle Scout is all in the family for high school senior, Catie Simpson. Her father and brother are both Eagle Scouts. When females were invited into the highest ranks of scouting last year, Simpson decided to go for the rank of Eagle. She put in 215 hours of community service to earn all of her badges. For her final project, she constructed bat houses at Bellingrath Gardens.