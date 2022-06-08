EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Evergreen City Councilman was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday, June 8, after he threatened to injure a police officer during a live radio broadcast, according to officials with the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama.

According to court documents Luther James Upton, 74, threatened to injure an officer on May 18, 2021, during his morning radio show on 101.1 FM WPPG. During the trial, the jury found out that Upton, who was an elected city councilman at the time, was arrested by the officer he was threatening in November 2020 for driving under the influence and getting into a car crash.

Video from the crash showed Upton trying to use his position as a councilman to get out of an arrest. During the radio show, Upton said, “I dare him to stop me again. ‘Cuz when he pulls me over, I’m gonna put him down.” Upton admitted that he meant to suggest a true threat to injure the officer.

District Judge Kristi K. Dubose ordered Upton to go to mental health and substance abuse treatment while on probation. Upton also had to pay $100 in special assessments.