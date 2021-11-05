Former Decatur pastor arrested for sex crimes

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Former GracePoint Church Pastor Danny Pitts was arrested early Friday morning for multiple sex crimes.

According to Scott Anderson, Morgan County District Attorney, Pitts was indicted and charged with one count of first-degree sodomy and one count of second-degree sodomy.

According to Lt. Alan McDearmond, Hartselle Police executed a warrant issued by the Morgan County Grand Jury against Pitts around 11 o’clock Friday morning. Pitts was arrested at his home in Hartselle without incident.

News 19 reported in August that a pastor was accused of acting inappropriately toward youth at the GracePoint Church in Decatur were circulating on social media. Several people claimed to have been groomed and abused by a pastor at the church.

Pitts was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $500,000 bond. If he is released, he has to wear an ankle monitor, cannot leave the state, and will have to turn over his passport.

Lt. Alan McDearmond asks anyone with more information on Danny Pitts to contact him at (256) 751 2917