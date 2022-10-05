A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. (Getty Images)

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — A beloved former football coach in Colbert County died in a single-vehicle crash in Sheffield on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Authorities confirmed with several media outlets that Colbert County High School’s former Coach Don Creasy died in the crash, which happened around 1:11 p.m. on Cox Boulevard.

He was 79.

Creasy, an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) high school Hall of Fame coach, led Colbert County to two state championships in 1979 and 1985. He also was head coach at Central, Coffee and Mountain Brook, with a career record of 185-77-2.

He was selected to the AHSAA Hall of Fame in 1998, and in 2003 was inducted into the Colbert County Sports Hall of Fame.

While coaching at Colbert County, his alma mater, 11 of Creasy’s 12 teams made the playoffs with a 101-16-0 record, the previously mentioned state championships and two runner-up finishes.

He also coached in two state all-star games and one Alabama-Mississippi all-star game, along with being named as the Alabama High School Coach of the Year in 1972 and 1985.

Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, who played under Coach Creasy in 1983 and 1984, had this to say following his passing, according to the Shoals Insider:

“It’s a sad day for so many of Coach Creasy’s players,” Underwood said. “We share a unique bond that will always be centered around the man who demanded excellence in every game, every practice, and every play. We are all better men because of his influence. He will be greatly missed.”

Lee Craft, Colbert County High School’s current Athletic Director, has said the school is planning to honor Creasy at this week’s football game against Colbert Heights at C.T. Manley Stadium.

Funeral arrangements for Creasy have not yet been announced.