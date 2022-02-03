CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Ethics Commission dismissed a complaint against a former Clarke County district attorney.

Spencer B. Walker, a retired First Circuit District Attorney, worked in Clarke County for 16 years. The complaint was made from Walker’s ex-wife, Jodi W. Burnett.

Burnett filed her complaint with the ethics committee for “misuse of a vehicle,” according to George L. Beck, Jr., Walker’s attorney. Burnett believed that Walker had used a car without permission, but Beck stated that this was a misunderstanding between Walker and Burnett.

In November of 2021, the Alabama Ethics Commission voted to send the case to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for review. The decision was made after the Ethics Committee determined that Walker may have violated the Alabama Ethics Act.

Walker’s case was dismissed during an ethics commission meeting on Feb. 2 in Montgomery. Once his case was dismissed, he was cleared of the accusations of violating Alabama Ethics Law.

Walker sent us a press release Thursday afternoon discussing the case. WKRG News 5 reached out to the Alabama Ethics Commission, but so far we have not received comment on this case.