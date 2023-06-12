HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Fire and Rescue (HFR) had several units on the scene of a structure fire at a former Huntsville bowling alley.

On Sunday evening, several units responded to a fire at the former Plamor location on Leeman Ferry Road. The department told News 19 that five trucks were on the scene to fight the fire.

According to the fire department, no injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.

HFR said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The extent of the damage is unknown.