BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly three years after a “love triangle gone bad” resulted in the death of a woman, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Alfreda Fluker, 42, received the life sentence without parole after being convicted of capital murder back in November. She was also sentenced to life for attempted murder. Both sentences will be served consecutively.

Fluker, an off-duty detective who had been with the BPD for 15 years, was arrested after Kanisha Necole Fuller, 43, was found shot outside a home on Pearson Avenue on April 10, 2020. Fuller was found in an unmarked police car with an off-duty detective who was not injured in the shooting.

Fuller died later that night.

Police report that the love triangle had been going on for quite some time and that the motive for the shooting was domestic in nature.