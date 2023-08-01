COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A former New Brockton High School teacher has pled guilty to sending inappropriate messages to a student, according to Coffee County District Attorney James Tarbox.

On Monday, Heartlee Pittman pled guilty to one count of School Employee Distributing Obscene Material to a Student, a Class A Misdemeanor.

Pittman, 25, was arrested in late June after a short investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report about Pittman having possible inappropriate communications with a student under 19.

Tarbox says they found proof of at least one image of herself topless sent to the student.

After pleading guilty, Pittman received a one-year suspended sentence in the Coffee County Jail with a two-year probation term.

During her probation, Pittman is not allowed to contact the student victim in this case, according to Tarbox.

It was important to the State to reach a satisfactory resolution in this case. This agreement ensured that both the case was resolved and the student victim did not have to be subjected to the court process. Further, the State was concerned about ensuring that the Defendant had no further contact with children in future employment. If the system works as it should, then the Defendant should be unable to work in education or other childcare related fields in the future. Coffee/ Pike County District Attorney James Tarbox

Pittman resigned from her position with the Coffee County Board of Education.