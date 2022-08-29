WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIAT) — Brian Robinson Jr., current Washington Commander and former Alabama running back was reportedly shot multiple times Sunday.

According to an NBC Washington source, Robinson was shot during an attempted robbery. His injuries are considered non-life threatening and he is in stable condition.

Robinson was battling to be the starting running back for the Commanders. He was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

In five seasons with the Crimson Tide, Robinson had 2,704 yards rushing with 29 touchdowns. As a redshirt senior in the 2021-22 season, he had 1,343 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns, averaging five yards per carry.

