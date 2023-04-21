NEW YORK (WIAT) — Former Alabama wide receiver and current Detroit Lion Jameson Williams was suspended for six games by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy, according to the Associated Press Friday.

Williams was suspended for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. He will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason activities, and his suspension will be effective at the final roster cutdown before the regular season.

In his one season with the Crimson Tide, Williams scored 17 total touchdowns and recorded 1,572 receiving yards. The Lions drafted him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Because of a torn ACL he suffered at Alabama, Williams competed in six contests during his rookie season and caught one pass for 41 yards.

The 2022 first-round draft choice was not the only player the NFL disciplined Friday for gambling. Lion receivers Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washing Commander defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely. Stanley Berryhill, another Lion receiver, received a six-game suspension like Williams.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore. The NFL stated in a release that a league review didn’t suggest any inside information were used or that any game was compromised. Brad Holmes, Detroit’s general manager, said in a statement that the franchise will work with Williams and Berryhill to ensure they understand their violations and have clarity on league rules.