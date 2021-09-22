Former Alabama prison guard charged with child sex crimes

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama prison worker is free on bail after being charged with sex crimes involving two minors.

An Alabama news outlet reports that 23-year-old Daniel Sexton of Millbrook was charged with rape, two counts of sodomy, and facilitating the travel of a child for a sex act.

Arrested on Friday, he was released on bonds totaling $240,000 on Sunday and ordered to stay away from the alleged victims.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says Sexton was a correctional officer with Alabama’s prison system. The Department of Corrections says he resigned on Sept. 2.