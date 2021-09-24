Former Alabama official arrested in a multi-count indictment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A former official who had been responsible for licensing in an Alabama county is free on bond after being indicted on several counts, including using her public office for personal gain.

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the arrest of former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner Lynne C. Robbins on charges of using her public office for personal gain, theft of property in the first degree, and seven counts of computer tampering.

Robbins, of Tuscaloosa, surrendered to sheriff’s deputies and was released on a $10,000 bond.

It was unknown if she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Robbins served as license commissioner until her resignation in February 2020.