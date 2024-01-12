AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The Auburn Tigers have officially hired Charles Kelly as their co-defensive coordinator, Hugh Freeze announced Friday.

Kelly comes to Auburn after being a year on Deion Saunders’ staff at Colorado but is no stranger to the Yellowhammer State. He is a former player and 1990 graduate of Auburn. Kelly has coached at Phenix City Central High School, Jacksonville State and Alabama.

Other stops in Kelly’s coaching career include Henderson State, Nicholls State, Georgia Tech, and Florida State.

In 2020, Kelly helped the Alabama Crimson Tide win a national championship, serving as the Tide’s associate defensive coordinator. He also won a national championship with Florida State in 2013 when he was the Seminoles defensive coordinator.

Known for his recruiting abilities, Kelly was named the 2023 National Recruiter of the Year.

Multiple reports said that Kelly had been hired before the Tigers’ bowl game but the school made it official Friday. His hiring fills the place that former Auburn defensive coordinator Ron Roberts left when he took a job on Billy Napier’s coaching staff at Florida.

Kelly said he is grateful to return to the university

“I am very grateful to return to a university and a football program that have meant so much to me growing up in this state and playing for Coach Dye. It’s an honor to work with Coach Freeze, whom I have a tremendous amount of respect for, and I’m appreciative of him for this opportunity,” said Kelly. “I look forward to helping Coach Freeze and this staff bring our program back to the caliber of championship football that Auburn deserves. As the Auburn Creed states, ‘I believe in work, hard work.’ I do not take this opportunity lightly and am ready to go to work. War Eagle!”

Hugh Freeze said he believes Kelly’s hiring will help continue to build a strong foundation.

“Charles is an outstanding football mind who is an excellent recruiter and understands the landscape of Auburn and the Southeastern Conference,” said Freeze. “We are excited to have Charles on our staff as we continue building a strong foundation for the future success of Auburn football.”

The news of Kelly’s official hiring comes just hours after former Auburn secondary coach Zac Etheridge and former running backs coach Cadillac Williams announced that they were resigning from the Tigers coaching staff.

Auburn will still need to hire an offensive coordinator and running backs coach after the recent vacancy.