Foley teen arrested for exploitation of the elderly

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of exploiting an elderly man in her care. Deputies say Trinity McAdams was a home caregiver for an 81-year-old man. McAdams allegedly had her client sign incomplete checks. She would then add more money to the check. Deputies say McAdams collected more than $4,000 within a nine week period. McAdams has been charged with one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly and five counts of Obtaining Signature by Deception.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office’s Elderly Exploitation Team focused on the investigation. The team handles financial crimes against elderly men and women.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories