Foley teen arrested for exploitation of the elderly

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An 18-year-old woman has been arrested, accused of exploiting an elderly man in her care. Deputies say Trinity McAdams was a home caregiver for an 81-year-old man. McAdams allegedly had her client sign incomplete checks. She would then add more money to the check. Deputies say McAdams collected more than $4,000 within a nine week period. McAdams has been charged with one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly and five counts of Obtaining Signature by Deception.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office’s Elderly Exploitation Team focused on the investigation. The team handles financial crimes against elderly men and women.

