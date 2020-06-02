Floridians, Alabamians oppose contact tracing in the workplace

With states beginning to open up, companies are discussing implementing systems for coronavirus contact tracing in the workplace. Workers in Florida are the least likely to go along with his idea, and Alabama isn’t far behind.

Just 19.55-percent of Floridians say would allow their employers to track their contact with other employees while at the workplace, according to survey conducted by the Fishbowl, a workplace social network for employees. That’s the lowest percentage of any state. Alabama is fifth lowest at 21.64-percent.

Nationwide, 25-percent think worklplace contact tracing is a good idea. Wisconsin had the highest percentage of employees saying they would allow their company to trace their contact with other employees while at work, with 39.79-percent.

By Industry, tech employees had the lowest percentage of employees saying they would agree to allow their company to trace their contact with other employees at work, with just 19.08-percent. Human Resources was the industry with the highest percentage of employees saying they would allow their company to conduct contact tracing while at work, with 40.5-percent.

