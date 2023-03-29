PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police said a man they have been searching for since Sunday was caught in Dothan Tuesday.

Shawn Edward Davis, Jr., 27, was wanted in relation to a strong-armed robbery that happened in the Cove area of Panama City at a home in the 600 block of Kraft Avenue Sunday.

“Davis battered his 51-year-old father and stole money from him before fleeing the area on foot,” police wrote in a news release. “Detectives with the Panama City Police Department worked multiple leads on Davis’s whereabouts before an anonymous tip came in saying he was in the Dothan area.”

The US Marshals Service and the Dothan Police Department located and arrested Davis. He is charged with robbery by sudden snatching and will be extradited back to Bay County.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850- 872-3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.