CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An investigation into the death of a Dade City, Fla. man is underway after he was found in a creek Thursday, according to a release from the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

Francisco Morales, 50, was reported missing on May 10 after a single car crash on Highway 84. The car was not found until May 17.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, who is assisting in the investigation, traced Morales’ phone Thursday and found him in a creek “some distance from the crash site,” according to the release.

Morales’ body will be taken to the Department of Forensics in Mobile for an autopsy. Officials have not determined the cause of death and the crash remains under investigation.