Florida in top ten for police employment

Alabama and Mississippi below average in study on police job opportunities and pay

A new study finds Florida is the 8th best state for police officers to find high-paying jobs. Alabama and Mississippi lag far behind in Security.org’s study on the Best and Worst States for Police Officer Jobs. The study used the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The rankings were determined by analyzing employment, job opening trends and wage information for police and sheriff’s patrol officers, corrections officers, detectives and investigators.

Florida projects 12.9-percent growth in police jobs from 2016 to 2026, Alabama 4.9-percent, and Mississippi 4.8-percent.

The average annual wage for police and sheriff’s patrol officers, corrections officers, detectives and investigators is $59,860 in Florida, $49,146 in Alabama, and $43,513 in Mississippi.

Overall Mississippi ranked 37th and Alabama 38th.

See the full report here