Florence man charged with hundreds of counts of distributing child pornography

FLORENCE, Ala. – A cyber tip led to the arrest of a Florence man charged with hundreds of counts of possessing images of minors involved in obscene acts with the intention of distributing them.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) was told that someone was uploading child pornography. Florence Police detectives investigated the tip and got a warrant to search the home of Michael Bramlett, 33.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) analyzed several electronic devices recovered during the search warrant and issued an arrest warrant for Bramlett on March 2.

Bramlett was charged with 444 counts of possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. Bramlett was booked into the Lauderdale County Detention Center and subsequently released on a $400,000 bond.

This case remains under investigation.

