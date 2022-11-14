FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A 29-year-old Florence man was arrested after court documents say he encouraged a young girl to record herself performing obscene acts for him.

Nathan Powell was arrested on November 10 and charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

An investigator with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify Powell as the man behind the username “python5063,” who allegedly asked the 10-year-old to send videos of herself.

Online court records say the incident happened around October 7, as Powell allegedly messaged the girl through Instagram, coaching her on what he wanted her to do for him and asking for more videos.

Powell remains in the custody of the Lauderdale County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.