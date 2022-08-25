WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Flooding from heavy rains has made some roads in Washington County unpassable for bus drivers, making it hard to transport students.

Because of the flooding, school buses aren’t able to pick up some kids in areas of Washington County. Superintendent Lisa Connell announced in a Facebook post Thursday, Aug. 25 that the school system will have designated sites for parents to drop off their children for bus pickup.

Parents will drop their kids off at the location. Bus drivers will then take the kids to school. Conell understands that many parents may be unable to drive their children to the sites and is willing to help coordinate a plan to pick up students.

If you have any questions or concerns, email Conell at lisa.connell@wcbek12.org.