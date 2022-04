FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Flomaton Police believe a woman riding a lawnmower caught on camera this week may have stolen the equipment from a nearby home.

Police believe the woman in the photo stole several items from the home, including a trailer being pulled behind the lawnmower and items that were in the trailer. The items were reported stolen on Sunday from Ringold Street.

If you have any information or can help identify the woman, please call the Flomaton Police Department at 251-296-581.