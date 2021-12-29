Flomaton Police looking for Florida man wanted for theft

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection to a burglary that happened Christmas Day in Escambia County.

Richard Newcomer was shown on security footage allegedly entering the victim’s garage, taking their TV and placing it into his car.

Newcomer, a Florida Native, is also wanted for Burglary in the Third Degree for a theft that happened Dec. 29, one day after the TV theft.

If you see Newcomer, the Flomaton Police Department urges you not to make contact with him.

If you have any information, message the Flomaton Police Department via Facebook or call your local law enforcement agency.

