FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Flomaton Police Department arrested two people after officers found the pair with meth and other narcotics.

Jerry David Pearce and Amanda Pearce were arrested after officers pulled them over during a traffic stop.

Jerry Pearce, the driver, was pulled over when he didn’t use his turn signal, according to a Facebook post from the FPD.

Officers found the driver with “Methampatemine and various other paraphernalia items,” according to the post. Amanda Pearce, the passenger, was found with Lortab, a powerful narcotic.

Jerry Pearce was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth)

Unlawful Possession of Marijuana (two counts)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Amanda Pearce was charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Lortab)

Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The pair were arrested and placed in the Escambia County, Ala. jail.