FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after he was found with nine grams of meth during a traffic stop.
Jontae Williams was arrested Wednesday, July 20, after Flomaton Police stopped him for a switched license plate. Switched license plates happen when a driver takes an old license plate and puts it on a new car without properly registering the car.
While investigating, K9 Boo alerted officers of drugs inside the car, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department. Police found nine grams of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe, which police suspect was used to smoke the drug.
Williams was charged with:
- Switched Tag Citation
- Driving while suspended
- Operating without insurance
- Intent to Distribute/ Meth
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Williams was taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail, according to the post.
