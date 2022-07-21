One man was arrested after he was with nine grams of meth during a traffic stop.

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after he was found with nine grams of meth during a traffic stop.

Jontae Williams was arrested Wednesday, July 20, after Flomaton Police stopped him for a switched license plate. Switched license plates happen when a driver takes an old license plate and puts it on a new car without properly registering the car.

While investigating, K9 Boo alerted officers of drugs inside the car, according to a Facebook post from the Flomaton Police Department. Police found nine grams of crystal methamphetamine and a glass pipe, which police suspect was used to smoke the drug.

Williams was charged with:

Switched Tag Citation

Driving while suspended

Operating without insurance

Intent to Distribute/ Meth

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Williams was taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail, according to the post.