FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Flomaton Police Department arrested three people after they were found with meth, spice and marijuana.
Officers found the drugs at a home March 20 at Wiley Drive in Flomaton. Officers were able to search the home using a warrant. At the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids also known as spice.
Hypodermic needles and pipes were also found at the home, according to a Facebook post from the FPD.
Amanda Pugh was charged with:
- Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (meth and spice)
- Possession of Marijuana II
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
David Mccrory was charged with:
- Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (meth and spice)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Danny Harrellson was charged with:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The three people charged were taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail.