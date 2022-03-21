FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Flomaton Police Department arrested three people after they were found with meth, spice and marijuana.

Officers found the drugs at a home March 20 at Wiley Drive in Flomaton. Officers were able to search the home using a warrant. At the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids also known as spice.

Hypodermic needles and pipes were also found at the home, according to a Facebook post from the FPD.

Amanda Pugh was charged with:

Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (meth and spice)

Possession of Marijuana II

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

David Mccrory was charged with:

Two counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (meth and spice)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Danny Harrellson was charged with:

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The three people charged were taken to the Escambia County, Ala. jail.