Flomaton High School athletic trainer arrested, charged with having sex with student

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) —  An athletic trainer assisting at Flomaton High School has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student.

Kelsie Lauren Johnson, 26, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday afternoon. She’s accused of having sex with a 17-year-old, according to authorities.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says she is employed with the Santa Rosa County school district and she was contracted through them to assist at Flomaton High School. Sheriff’s Office says the arrest involves a student at Flomaton High School.

We will update you as new information is made available. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories