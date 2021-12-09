Flomaton High School athletic trainer arrested, charged with having sex with student

FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — An athletic trainer assisting at Flomaton High School has been arrested and charged with having sex with a student.

Kelsie Lauren Johnson, 26, was booked into the Escambia County Jail Thursday afternoon. She’s accused of having sex with a 17-year-old, according to authorities.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says she is employed with the Santa Rosa County school district and she was contracted through them to assist at Flomaton High School. Sheriff’s Office says the arrest involves a student at Flomaton High School.

We will update you as new information is made available. This is a developing story.