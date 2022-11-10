BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Delta Airlines Flight 1056 from Atlanta to Santa Ana, California was diverted to Birmingham Thursday afternoon after pressurization issues were reported on the plane, airport authorities have confirmed.

The plane took off from Atlanta at 3:53 p.m. and landed in Birmingham at 4:52 p.m., flight records show. The plane was almost to the Mississippi border before it turned back toward Birmingham.

“Delta flight 1056, scheduled service from Atlanta to Orange County diverted to Birmingham out of an abundance of caution shortly after departure following a potential maintenance issue,” Delta officials said in a statement. “In order to more expeditiously get our customers on their way, an alternate aircraft is being dispatched to Birmingham to continue the remainder of the flight while the original aircraft will be evaluated by maintenance technicians. Nothing is more important than safety and we apologize to our customers for their experience and are working to get them to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

Kim Hunt, vice president of communications for the Birmingham Airport Authority, said the plane landed safely in Birmingham and that no injuries were reported.

All 108 individuals aboard the flight were deplaned, and Delta is working to schedule a replacement flight.