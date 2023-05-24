TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, the Tallapoosa County Grand Jury reconvened at the request of District Attorney Mike Sergest.

According to the Office of the District Attorney Fifth Judicial Circuit, on Monday, an indictment was provided to Judge Isaac Whorton and read in court concerning the shootings that occurred on April 15 in Dadeville, Alabama, at a birthday party that left four dead and 32 injured.

As a result, five individuals who were previously arrested and charged with reckless murder were indicted on charges of Reckless Murder, and on new charges for the survivors who were also shot.

The following individuals were charged in the shooting:

Willie Brown, 20

Johnny Brown, 19

Wilson Hill, 19

Juvenile (1), 16

Juvenile (2), 17

The District Attorney’s Office says the 145-count indictment names the five individuals listed above and includes charges of Reckless Murder for the four deceased victims – which amounts to a total of 20 counts of Reckless Murder, 24 counts of First-Degree Assault for the 24 victims who suffered gunshot wounds, which amounts to 120 counts of First-Degree Assault.

The indictment also charges all five individuals with one count of Third-Degree Assault for each defendant for the person who suffered “a superficial gunshot wound.”

If found guilty, the DA’s Office says each defendant faces a possible 20 years to life in prison for each of the four fatalities and a minimum of 10 years with a maximum of 20 years in prison for all 24 counts of First-Degree Assault.