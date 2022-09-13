LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Jurors have been sworn in and opening statements have begun in the Mason Sisk capital murder trial.

Sisk is accused of shooting and killing his father, stepmother, and three siblings, ages 6, 4, and 6 months old, on September 2, 2019, at their home in Elkmont. Investigators say Sisk confessed to the murders later that night but his defense team says he was coerced.

He was 14 years old at the time of the murders.

On the first day of trial, a jury was selected at about 2 p.m. Monday afternoon consisting of seven men and seven women, along with two alternates.

Tuesday morning, the state began its opening statement by saying that the reasoning Sisk gave for killing his family was “I was fed up with them.” Prosecutors laid out the night of the murders and how the victims were found in the home. All five victims died of gunshot wounds. They also described things Sisk did before the murders, including supposedly telling a teacher he wouldn’t be in school the next week and allegedly taking a gun from a family friend’s home.

In their opening statements, the defense says there was no plan, no writings, and no manifesto. They also said Sisk has no firearms experience and urged the jury to keep an open mind throughout the trial.

The defense also pointed out Sisk wasn’t read his Miranda Rights for 2 hours and 11 minutes the night of the murders. They attempted to get the alleged confession thrown out a few weeks before the trial, but the judge ruled to allow the confession and coroner reports to be used in the trial.

The state called their first witness to the stand, Lisa Watkins, who worked at Sisk’s school and knew Sisk’s stepmother, Mary Sisk. Watkins and Mary worked at Elkmont together, “for a little while,” according to Watkins.

Watkins claimed when she saw Sisk at the beginning of the school year, his body language seemed off. She said when she wished him well at the school, Sisk said, “It’s not gonna matter, I’m not gonna be here next week.” She said she tried to encourage him and was a little disturbed. “I eventually heard what happened the next week from a family member,” Watkins said.

The defense began asking Watkins questions on the timing of her interactions with Sisk and her relationship with Mary. Watkins says she knew Mary well enough to attend the baby shower for Grayson “Kane” Sisk, the youngest victim.

Watkins claimed Sisk’s father, John, made “inappropriate comments” to Mary in front of her at the baby shower. She said she told investigators from her perspective, John was controlling. She claimed Mary worked a lot and he did not… “He was just degrading to her,” Watkins said.

You can follow Tuesday’s proceedings below. App users, tap here to access the live blog.