First responders rescue man stuck in tree while paragliding

Alabama News

by: WHNT News 19, DeLena Delano

Posted: / Updated:

GURLEY, Ala. – Multiple first responders rescued a man who was stuck in a tree while paragliding near Randolph Lane in Gurley on Saturday afternoon.

The man was stuck in a tree near the Keel Mountain Hang Gliding Launch.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster said HEMSI responded to the call at 2:12 p.m. on Saturday.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) helicopter rescued the man shortly after 5 p.m., after he had been stuck for almost three hours.

Webster said the man has a possible leg injury and is being taken to Huntsville Hospital.

ALEA, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, Gurley Police, Gurley Volunteer Fire Department, and HEMSI responded to the scene.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories