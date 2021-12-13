1 dead following explosion at Cottondale house

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire in Cottondale where one person died Monday.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue received a call at 11:06 a.m. Monday regarding a fire at a house in the 1600 block of 60th Avenue in Cottondale. According to Holly Whigham of TFR, there were three people at the house at the time of the fire. Two of the people were able to get out, but a man died in the fire.

Whigham said the call came in that an explosion had happened at the house. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.