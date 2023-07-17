BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham firefighter has died after being shot at a fire station last week.

According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue, two firefighters were shot inside Fire Station 9 in the 1200 block of 27th Street North around 8:30 a.m. Firefighter Jordan Melton passed away Monday night.

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said the firefighters had likely just made a shift change and the back door was open, as it usually is for the public. The shooter is still at large. Thurmond has reason to believe that the shooting was not random and more of a targeted attack.