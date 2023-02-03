MENTONE, Ala. (WHNT) — A century-old building in Mentone was engulfed in flames Thursday night.

According to the building’s owner, The Hitching Post, located at the corner of Alabama Highway 117 and DeSoto Parkway, caught fire Thursday evening. The building was undergoing renovations.

The property is a total loss, according to the owner, Jerry Clifton.

“We are devastated, but thankful everyone is safe,” read a statement posted to social media Thursday night. “Heartbroken, but grateful for God’s protective hand on firefighters and surrounding property.”

According to mentonehitchingpost.com, the building has “been part of Mentone’s story for more than a century. A renovation is underway to bring new life to this old friend.” For more information on the original Hitching Post, click here.

News 19 reached out to local fire departments for more information.