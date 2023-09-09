MCINTOSH, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire destroys a public utility building in Washington County. Members of the McIntosh Volunteer Fire Department shared these images on their Facebook page. They were called to the Five Point Sewer District building on Ciba Road just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The district office was completely destroyed, according to the social media post. Images show the fire consuming most of the building, leaving behind a folded and mangled metal roof and brick walls. Volunteer fire departments from Tibbie, Wagarville, and Fairfield responded to the fire along with ASAP EMS of Alabama. The post does not say how the fire may have started.