Fire Danger Advisory Issued for South Alabama

Unedited press release from the Alabama Forestry Commission
Effective immediately, the Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) has issued a Fire Danger Advisory for 15 counties in south Alabama including Baldwin, Choctaw, Coffee, Clarke, Conecuh, Covington, Dale, Escambia, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Marengo, Mobile, Monroe, and Washington.
Dry conditions, combined with low humidity, high temperatures, and gusty winds are creating dangerous wildfire behavior. Although the state is not under any type of burn restriction, the Commission urges everyone to delay outdoor burning until conditions improve. As always, call the Alabama Forestry Commission for a burn permit. In counties under Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) restrictions, burn permits are issued for agricultural and silvicultural burning only.
The Alabama Forestry Commission is the state agency charged with protecting and sustaining Alabama’s forest resources, which contribute not only to abundant timber and wildlife, but also clean air and water, as well as a healthy economy. To learn more about the AFC, visit www.forestry.alabama.gov.
