MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Fire crews responded to the Alabama State House in Montgomery Friday afternoon.
CBS 42 has a crew at the state house. Reports of a possible fire remain unconfirmed at this time.
This is a developing story, which will be updated as new details are available.
LATEST STORIES
- VIDEO: Driver arrested for allegedly mowing down a motorcycle in road rage incident
- Eli Manning’s New Jersey home becomes most popular MLS listing in the country
- Possible fire at Alabama State House prompts emergency response
- President Trump denies calling American war dead ‘losers’ and ‘suckers’
- BIKER DAD: “Battle in Bama” car, truck and bike show bringing crowds to Battleship Park from across the country