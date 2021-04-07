Find your dream TV job during Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair

(WKRG) — If you think the only job at a TV station is in front of a camera, you’re missing a shot at a great career! 

Broadcasting offers exciting jobs in many areas, including advertising sales, promotions, news, engineering and more. Learn about these opportunities during the Alabama Broadcasters Association Virtual Job Fair April 5-9 at broadcastersvirtualjobfair.com

Find information about broadcast careers and apply online. Minorities and women are strongly encouraged to visit us.

The Alabama Broadcasters Association Job Fair is brought to you by WKRG News 5.

