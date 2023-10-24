DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The final three suspects wanted in connection with an ATM and convenience store robbery have been arrested, Sheriff Mason Bynum said in a Monday release.

On Sunday, October 8, at 3:07 a.m., Dale County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the All-In Credit Union in Skipperville after witnesses allegedly saw four suspects in a white truck attempting to steal an ATM by pulling it with a chain attached to the truck.

According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, while responding to this call, deputies received an alert of a commercial burglary alarm call at the H&W Convenience Store. As deputies arrived on both scenes, they found the ATM had been severely damaged, and the cash drawer had been stolen from the H&M.

Sheriff Bynum says a truck matching the witness’s descriptions was seen near the Dale/Barbour County line, and after a short chase with deputies, the truck was stopped with a PIT maneuver, and the driver, 25-year-old Cornelius Fryer, was arrested, but the other three suspects fled on foot.

Fryer was charged with one count of Attempting to Elude, but after an investigation, he was charged with an additional five counts of Criminal Mischief in the first degree, three counts of Theft of Property in the first degree, four counts of Burglary in the third degree, Theft of Property in the fourth degree, Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree, and three counts of Attempted Theft in the first degree.

Between Wednesday, October 18, and Monday, October 23, the other three suspects, 23-year-old Kevarion McLeod of Brundidge, 24-year-old Michael Carey Jr. of Clayton, and 25-year-old Marquez Laster of Ozark, were arrested.

All three are charged with five counts of Criminal Mischief in the first degree, three counts of Theft of Property in the first degree, four counts of Burglary in the third degree, Theft of Property in the fourth degree, Receiving Stolen Property in the first degree, and three counts of Attempted Theft in the first degree.

Sheriff Bynum says the charges stem from incidents over the past two years, including the incident on October 8.