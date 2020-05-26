Fiesty Sessions wants to debate Tuberville

FILE – In this March 3, 2020, file photo Jeff Sessions talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s primary election in Mobile, Ala. President Donald Trump’s campaign sent a letter demanding his former attorney general Sessions stop tying himself to Trump in campaign materials. The letter by The March 31 letter sent by Michael S. Glassner, chief operating officer of Donald J. Trump for President, accused Sessions of attempting to misleadingly promote connections to Trump. The Trump campaign reiterated their support for Tommy Tuberville in the GOP runoff. The Sessions camp said Thursday, April 2, 2020, that Alabama voters will decide the race. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Senate candidate Jeff Sessions is turning up the heat on his Republican runoff opponent Tommy Tuberville.

Sessions has been on Twitter repeatedly challenging Tuberville to a series of debates.

“It’s time for you to stop running away and face me and the voters of Alabama,” Sessions tweeted.

I challenge you to a series of five debates. You are either strong enough to debate or weak and scared. If you won’t debate me now before Alabama voters with two months to go there is no doubt you will be eaten alive by Doug Jones, Speaker Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.”

Mobile-based political analyst Quin Hillyer noted Sessions’ new feisty attitude in a Washington Examiner opinion piece.

“Sessions now is swinging hard, and so are more of his backers.” Hillyer wrote. “This race is going to be a doozy.”

Hillyer also notes Sessions has changed his strategy vis-a-vis President Trump who has strongly endorsed Tuberville. Sessions is now vigorously defending his recusal as U.S. Attorney General from the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia during the 2016 election. Hillyer points out Session’s new argument is that his recusal actually helped Trump in the long run, because the results of any investigation by a Sessions-led Justice Department would have been seen at tainted.

The Alabama Run Off Election is July 14.