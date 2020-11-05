Feral Hog population continues to rise in Alabama







MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Feral Hog population is continuing to rise despite efforts to trap and control the animals along the Gulf Coast.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) released an article stating around 255,000 hogs were harvested last year, but wildlife experts are starting to see more hogs in new areas.

Matt Brock, Technical Assistance Wildlife Biologist with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division says more hogs were harvested in the 2019-2020 season than white tail deer.

Congressed passed that latest Farm Bill that allows three areas in Alabama to purchase traps for the animals.

“They are trapping on the properties of private landowners with a long history of hog problems around agricultural areas. They are offering this service to those private landowners in the designated watersheds and have hired several technicians to operate the traps. Matt Brock, Technical Assistance Wildlife Biologist with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division

One of the main problems is the fast reproduction rate. ADCNR says a typical litter is four to eight piglets, but Alabama has seen litters as large as 14.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates feral hogs cause more than $1.5 billion in damages to land and property.

To get more information about the trapping and hog removal process, click here.

Read the full article by David Rainer here.

