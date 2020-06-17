Federal judge rules that Alabama can’t stop local officials from offering curbside voting during the pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman hopes the national conversation about racism, police brutality and power will help Americans gain a new perspective on these issues. His new book, Stealing Our Democracy, chronicles his time in federal prison on bribery and conspiracy charges that he has long contended were false.

"This is a moment in time, a moment in history, that we as Americans must seize to help heal the wounds of this country," Siegelman said.