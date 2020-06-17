Federal judge rules that Alabama can’t stop local officials from offering curbside voting during the pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A federal judge says Alabama cannot bar local officials from offering curbside voting during the COVID-19 pandemic and loosened restrictions on absentee ballots in three Alabama counties because of the health risk to voter. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon entered the preliminary injunction Monday evening. Kallon ruled that the potential health risks to older and medically vulnerable voters in going to the polls, or getting absentee ballots witnessed, merited the changes. The judge lifted a statewide prohibition on curbside voting at in-person polling locations. He also waived requirements to get absentee ballots witnessed in Mobile, Jefferson and Lee counties. The state is appealing.

