Federal funding restored for north Alabama severe weather research project

More money is going to a project that brings national tornado researchers to UAH each spring.
VORTEX-SE is receiving $10 million from the federal budget. It was originally zeroed out from this year’s budget.
However, with help from U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt and other Alabama lawmakers, the money for the program has not only been restored, but doubled from the original $5 million allocation.
The $10 million of funding will be maintained in the House’s 2021 budget proposal.
