FRISCO CITY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Frisco City man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was produced and shared child pornography.

Wesley Hodges, 24, was sentenced after he pled guilty to charges including Production of Child Pornography and Distribution of Child Pornography offenses. Hodges was found sharing child pornography in June of 2021 using the Kik messenger app.

An undercover agent with the FBI “became ‘friends’ with Hodges” to investigate him, according to a news release from the South Alabama United States Attorney’s Office. While messaging the investigator, Hodges sent several images and videos of child pornography.

Hodges then told the agent that he knew the child and “convinced her to send pornographic images of herself,” according to the release. The agent then contacted the victim and was able to find Hodges’s location and offer protection.

Investigators arrested Hodges and uncovered thousands of images of child pornography. Investigators learned that Hodges would share these images across online chatrooms. The child told investigators that Hodges abused her for years prior to his arrest.

Once Hodges pled guilty, he was sentenced to 30 years in prison. He was also required to:

Serve a lifetime term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison

Pay $29,294 in restitution to his victims

Pay $300 in special assessments

Register as a sex offender once he is released

Never have contact with minors

Hodges was captured with the help of Project Safe Childhood, which is a “nationwide initiative” to combat the rising sexual exploitation of children. The effects of this nationwide problem are felt in South Alabama communities. Breighanna Vigor told WKRG News 5 in 2022 about the sexual abuse she encountered in sixth grade. Vigor was targeted by an online predator who pretended to be a student her age. He then coerced her to send sexually explicit photos of herself.

If you or anyone you know needs help, The U.S. Department of State has a Domestic Trafficking Hotline. To visit the website, click the link here. You can report tips to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency or contact your local District Attorney’s Office.