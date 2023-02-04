MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Well-known Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks would be 110 years old on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Parks was on a bus in Montgomery, Ala. on Dec. 1, 1955, when she refused to give up her seat to a white man. She was arrested, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott. That boycott is one of the most successful movements against racial segregation.

In 1987, Parks co-founded the Institute of Self Development, which was an organization whose goal was to serve the youth of Detroit. In 1999, Parks received a Congressional Godal medal, the highest award given to a U.S. citizen.