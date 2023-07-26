ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama is investigating a shooting that stemmed from an argument between a father and son Wednesday afternoon in the Pollard community.

Deputies responded to reports of shots fired around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Old Highway 31. A man struck his father in the head with a pistol then the father shot his son several times, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

The son was airlifted to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries. His father is receiving medical treatment. Their identities have not been released.

