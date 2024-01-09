HENRY COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A couple accused of causing the death of their 19-year-old son, who suffered from spina bifida, appeared in court, where investigators say the man says he “heard voices” after the incident.

Michael Halstead and his wife, Karen Tysinger Halstead, were arrested in October of last year and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse after the severely decomposed body of their 19-year-old son, Logan Halstead, was found in an overturned freezer in what used to be the backyard of the Halstead’s home.

Investigators say the time of death has not been confirmed, but the body could have been in the freezer since April of 2023.

Michael, a Coast Guard veteran who suffers from PTSD, told investigators that he was taking care of Logan at their home on Bradford Drive in Headland.

He says that Logan had an accident at the house, so Michael left the room to get things to clean up the mess, but when he returned, Logan was not speaking, and Michael declared his son dead, where he then said everything went black.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, January 8, investigators say Michael said that after the incident he kept hearing voices and having nightmares, where the voices would continue to call him a “child murderer”.

It was also released in court on Monday, that Michael not only contacted the Dothan Police Department about the location of Logan’s body, but he also tried to notify the Enterprise Police Department, where he says the department just called him crazy and said he needed help.

Investigators on Monday said they recovered body camera footage of Headland Police officers, who went to the home 11 days before the body was discovered by the new homeowners. It allegedly shows them going to the back of the house, seeing the fridge, cutting a rope wrapped around the fridge, and opening the fridge.

The body of Logan was in a cut-out spot in between the freezer and fridge wrapped in bed sheets, blankets, and tarps.

Investigators say in the body camera footage, Headland Police officers did not move the tarp when they opened the fridge.

Prosecutors in the case suggested that during all this both Halsteads continued to collect disability benefits for their son.

The lead investigator in the case said that led officers to believe benefits continued after he died, something they thought happened as early as June. However, the new tenants of the Headland home didn’t discover his remains stuffed in a non-working freezer until they bought the home in October.

The defense attorney for Karen Halstead claimed in court that nothing tied his client to the death of Logan and that Michael was the primary caregiver, while also bringing up the domestic violence history of the couple.

On October 11 of last year, Michael was arrested by officers with the Dothan Police Department for failing to show up for court for domestic violence charges.

This was about a case from September 2017, when officers arrested Michael and charged him with third-degree domestic violence. In this case, Michael allegedly assaulted his wife Karen while he was intoxicated by pinning her against a wall and then punching, and slapping her.

Investigators also say they have text conversations between Karen and her dad from 2019-2022 that go into the rocky relationship of the couple.

The defense attorney for Michael Halstead claims that those with spina bifida have a life expectancy between 18 and 30 years.

He also asked for his client’s bond to be lowered once again, but the judge denied that request for the time being as the case is still under investigation.

Investigators are still awaiting the toxicology report and the autopsy, but the judge still decided to send both of Halstead’s cases over to a grand jury.

Stay with WDHN News as we continue to bring you the latest in the case.