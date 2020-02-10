Fatal car accident in Dale County

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Coffee County woman’s life was cut short February 10, 2020 in a two-vehicle accident at 2:20 p.m on Alabama 167 at the intersection of Alabama 85, ten miles south of Enterprise.
ALEA says Sharon Lee Miller, 43 and Enterprise resident, was killed when her car pulled in front of driver; Johnny Sherrer, 57, of Chancellor.
Miller was pronounced dead on the scene.
ALEA State troopers continue to investigate.
