(STACKER) – Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves with other big shots on rooftop bars, at exclusive clubs, at backstage parties, and at restaurants where regular people can’t get a reservation.
But the vast majority of these celebrities were born and raised outside of Hollywood, finding their way to the bright lights and big money of superstardom from obscure beginnings in regular small towns and cities across the country.
Stacker compiled a list of actresses that were born in Alabama from IMDb’s most popular list. Movie poster images are from OMDb. Keep reading to see which of your favorite actresses are from your home state.
Debby Ryan
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (5/13/1993)
– Known for:
— Patty Bladell in “Insatiable” (2018-2019)
— Holli in “Sing It!” (2016)
— Jessie Prescott in “Jessie” (2011-2015)
Sonequa Martin-Green
– Born: Russellville, Alabama, USA (3/21/1985)
– Known for:
— Michael Burnham / Cmdr. Michael Burnham in “Star Trek: Discovery” (2017-2021)
— Sasha Williams in “The Walking Dead” (2012-2020)
— Kamiyah James in “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (2021)
Courteney Cox
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/15/1964)
– Known for:
— Monica Geller / Monica Geller-Bing in “Friends” (1994-2004)
— Gale Weathers in “Scream” (1996)
— Gale Weathers in “Scream 3” (2000)
Kim Dickens
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (6/18/1965)
– Known for:
— Detective Rhonda Boney in “Gone Girl” (2014)
— Sarah Kennedy in “Hollow Man” (2000)
— Joanie Stubbs in “Deadwood” (2004-2006)
Ajiona Alexus
– Born: Tuskegee, Alabama, USA (3/16/1996)
– Known for:
— Kato in “BMF” 2021
Octavia Spencer
– Born: Montgomery, Alabama, USA (5/25/1970)
– Known for:
— Dorothy Vaughan in “Hidden Figures” (2016)
— Minny Jackson in “The Help” (2011)
— Wanda in “Fruitvale Station” (2013)
Laverne Cox
– Born: Mobile, Alabama, USA (5/29/1972)
– Known for:
— Gail in “Promising Young Woman” (2020)
— Sophia Burset in “Orange Is the New Black” (2013-2019)
— Chantelle in “Musical Chairs” (2011)
Felicia Day
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (6/28/1979)
– Known for:
— Producer in “The Guild” (2007-2013)
— Penny in “Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog” (2008)
— Fairy in “The Legend of Neil” (2008-2010)
Louise Fletcher
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (7/22/1934)
– Known for:
— Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” (1975)
— Helen Rosemond in “Cruel Intentions” (1999)
— Elizabeth Deane in “Virtuosity” (1995)
Sondra Locke
– Born: Madison, Alabama, USA (5/28/1944)
– Died: 11/3/2018
– Known for:
— Antoinette Lily in “Bronco Billy” (1980)
— Jennifer Spencer in “Sudden Impact” (1983)
— Lynn Halsey-Taylor in “Every Which Way but Loose” (1978)
Beth Grant
– Born: Gadsden, Alabama, USA (9/18/1949)
– Known for:
— Kitty Farmer in “Donnie Darko” (2001)
— Helen in “Speed” (1994)
— Carla Jean’s Mother in “No Country for Old Men” (2007)
Julia Campbell
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (3/12/1962)
– Known for:
— Christie in “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion” (1997)
— Janet Davidson in “Kicking & Screaming” (2005)
— Eve Munro in “Justified” (2013)
Barret Swatek
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (3/3/1977)
– Known for:
— Victoria Jenkins in “Yellowstone” (2018)
— Ally Saxton / Ally in “Awkward.” (2011-2016)
— Sage in “American Housewife” (2017-2021)
Kate Jackson
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/29/1948)
– Known for:
— Mrs. Amanda King in “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” (1983-1987)
— Sabrina Duncan in “Charlie’s Angels” (1976-1979)
— Claire in “Making Love” (1982)
Sunny Mabrey
– Born: Gadsden, Alabama, USA (11/28/1975)
– Known for:
— Bonnie (Mamaw, 30’s) in “Hillbilly Elegy” (2020)
— Tiffany in “Snakes on a Plane” (2006)
— Charlie Mayweather in “xXx: State of the Union” (2005)
Brett Butler
– Born: Montgomery, Alabama, USA (1/30/1958)
– Known for:
— Grace Kelly in “Grace Under Fire” (1993-1998)
— Melinda Maxwell in “Beach Cougar Gigolo”
— Brett Butler in “The Comedian” (2016)
Polly Holliday
– Born: Jasper, Alabama, USA (7/2/1937)
– Known for:
— Mrs. Deagle in “Gremlins” (1984)
— Flo Castleberry in “Alice” (1976-1980)
— Marva Kulp, Sr. in “The Parent Trap” (1998)
Cathy O’Donnell
– Born: Siluria, Alabama, USA (7/6/1923)
– Died: 4/11/1970
– Known for:
— Wilma Cameron in “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)
— Keechie in “They Live by Night” (1948)
— Tirzah in “Ben-Hur” (1959)
Amber Benson
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (1/8/1977)
– Known for:
— Chance in “Chance” (2002)
— Cheyenne in “The Crush” (1993)
— Traci Levine in “Latter Days” (2003)
Julie Gholson
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/4/1958)
– Known for:
— Mary Call in “Where the Lilies Bloom” 1974
— Self – Actress in “The Bob Braun Show” 1974
Jasika Nicole
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (4/10/1980)
– Known for:
— Astrid Farnsworth / Alternate Astrid Farnsworth / Esther Figglesworth in “Fringe” (2008-2013)
— Wendy in “She’s Out of My League” (2010)
— Billie Steinberg in “Suicide Kale” (2016)
Donna D’Errico
– Born: Dothan, Alabama, USA (3/30/1968)
– Known for:
— Carly in “Survive the Game” (2021)
— Mabel in “Frank and Penelope” (2022)
— Stephanie in “37135” (2018)
Mary Badham
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/7/1952)
– Known for:
— Scout Finch in “To Kill a Mockingbird” (1962)
— Chrissie in “Let’s Kill Uncle” (1966)
— Sport Sharewood in “The Twilight Zone” (1964)
Caitlin Carver
– Born: Monrovia, Alabama, USA (3/31/1992)
– Known for:
— Nancy Kerrigan in “I, Tonya” (2017)
— Becca in “Paper Towns” (2015)
— Muffy Tuttle in “Dear White People” (2017-2021)
Gail Strickland
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (5/18/1945)
– Known for:
— Esther MacInerney in “The American President” (1995)
— Dorcas Trilling in “Dark Shadows: The Vampire Curse” (1969)
— The Mrs. in “How to Make an American Quilt” (1995)
Tallulah Bankhead
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (1/31/1902)
– Died: 12/12/1968
– Known for:
— Connie Porter in “Lifeboat” (1944)
— Mrs. Trefoile in “Die! Die! My Darling!” (1965)
— Catherine the Great in “A Royal Scandal” (1945)
Anna Lee Carroll
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (10/7/1930)
– Died: 4/30/2017
– Known for:
— Davanna Woman in “Not of This Earth” (1957)
— Nina Olson in “One Step Beyond” (1959)
— Denise Colbert in “Fear No More” (1961)
Annabelle Gurwitch
– Born: Mobile, Alabama, USA (11/4/1961)
– Known for:
— Sarah in “Melvin Goes to Dinner” (2003)
— Steven’s Sister-in-Law in “The Cable Guy” (1996)
— Roxanne Atkins in “Mousehunt” (1997)
Nell Carter
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (9/13/1948)
– Died: 1/23/2003
– Known for:
— Nell Harper in “Gimme a Break!” (1981-1987)
— Ain’t Got No’ / ‘White Boys in “Hair” (1979)
— Dorita in “Modern Problems” (1981)
Jarma Lewis
– Born: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA (6/5/1931)
– Died: 11/12/1985
– Known for:
— Jessica Collins in “The Tender Trap” (1955)
— Stewardess in “The Magnetic Monster” (1953)
— Grace Connors in “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” (1957)
Gail Patrick
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (6/20/1911)
– Died: 7/6/1980
– Known for:
— Cornelia Bullock in “My Man Godfrey” (1936)
— Bianca Bates in “My Favorite Wife” (1940)
— Linda Shaw in “Stage Door” (1937)
Cornelia Sharpe
– Born: Selma, Alabama, USA (10/18/1943)
– Known for:
— Leslie in “Serpico” (1973)
— Nora Hayes in “The Reincarnation of Peter Proud” (1975)
— Tony Francis Fan in “The Adventures of Pluto Nash” (2002)
Kimberley Conrad
– Born: Moulton, Alabama, USA (8/6/1962)
– Known for:
— Waitress in “Falcon Crest” (1989)
— Woman in “Highway to Heaven” (1989)
— Self in “E! True Hollywood Story” (2006)
Angela Little
– Born: Albertville, Alabama, USA (7/22/1972)
– Known for:
— Tex’s Girlfriend in “Rush Hour 2” (2001)
— Sheryl in “My Boss’s Daughter” (2003)
— Beth Anne in “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” (2007)
Jennifer Newton
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (12/11/1980)
– Known for:
— Lois Lane in “Superman Classic” (2011)
— Lois Lane in “Bizarro Classic” (2012)
— Ellie in “The Gentle Barn” (2005)
Ashley Crow
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (8/25/1960)
– Known for:
— Janice in “The Good Son” (1993)
— Sarah Marks in “Minority Report” (2002)
— Michelle Castle in “Probe” (1988)
Candace Bailey
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (5/20/1982)
– Known for:
— Skylar Stevens in “Jericho” (2006-2008)
— Fauna in “Tak 2: The Staff of Dreams” (2004)
— Princess Leia Organa / Girl / Various in “Robot Chicken: Star Wars” (2007)
Kate Orsini
– Born: Talladega, Alabama, USA (not available)
– Known for:
— FBI Special Agent Isabel Monet in “NCIS” (2018)
— FBI Agent Audrey Rush in “NCIS: Los Angeles” (2020)
— Mini-Mart Clerk in “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” (2002)
Robin Roberts
– Born: Tuskegee, Alabama, USA (11/23/1960)
– Known for:
— Robin Roberts in “The Lego Ninjago Movie” (2017)
— Former Bella in “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015)
— Self in “He Got Game” (1998)
Paula Poundstone
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (12/29/1959)
– Known for:
— Forgetter Paula in “Inside Out” (2015)
— Paula Small in “Home Movies” (1999)
— Karen in “Hyperspace” (1984)
Mayte Garcia
– Born: Fort Rucker, Alabama, USA (11/12/1973)
– Known for:
— Pep Clemente in “Firehouse Dog” (2007)
— Darcy in “Psych” (2007)
— Dancer in “Ten” (2005)
Mary Anderson
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (4/3/1918)
– Died: 4/6/2014
– Known for:
— Alice MacKenzie in “Lifeboat” (1944)
— Eleanor Wilson in “Wilson” (1944)
— Maybelle Merriwether in “Gone with the Wind” (1939)
Sharon Warren
– Born: Opelika, Alabama, USA (not available)
– Known for:
— Aretha Robinson in “Ray” (2004)
— Jolene in “Glory Road” (2006)
— Amora in “Amora: The Inquisition” (2003)
Asa Maynor
– Born: Birmingham, Alabama, USA (9/22/1936)
– Known for:
— Mrs. Riley in “Conquest of the Planet of the Apes” (1972)
— Connie Hayward in “Man Beast” (1956)
— Stewardess in “The Twilight Zone” (1963)
Ashlyn Henson
– Born: Huntsville, Alabama, USA (1/28/1991)
– Known for:
— Kegger Dancer in “Footloose” (2011)
— Warehouse Girl in “The Vampire Diaries” (2011)
— Female Spelunker in “ZombieCON” (2018)