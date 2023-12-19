HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Antonio Arnez Smith was granted a medical furlough by the Alabama Department of Corrections in late September but wasn’t released until nearly a month later, where he later died.

Family members of Smith feel that their loved one was neglected by the ADOC, as he was what some consider to be ‘skin and bones.’

“They sent him home as a skeleton — a skeleton and the only thing we got was a burial expense,” says Smith’s sister Travella Casey.

Casey says that maybe if he had been granted the furlough sooner, the family could have helped him and Smith would still be alive.

When Smith was released to the family there were some rules put in place by prison officials.

“They repeatedly told us, ‘Do not post him on social media because if he pops up on social media he is going back to prison,'” says Casey.

Smith’s family claims they were told that if they were to get a second opinion on Smith’s condition they would have to constantly keep the ADOC in the loop about what another doctor may recommend or if they decided to further treatment.

He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in November of 2022. However, according to Casey, he wasn’t moved to the infirmary at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery until January.

He then started receiving cancer treatment in May where he applied for a medical furlough for the first time, but was denied.

“The doctor did not include all the medical papers that would have been in favor of him being granted initially because the doctor failed to do so, he was denied,” says Casey.

During his time waiting on a furlough, Casey says they had to send him money just for inmates to help Smith get out of bed, as the family claims that the ADOC didn’t consider Smith to be incapacitated.

ADOC defines incapacitation as the following: “For the purpose of this regulation, a permanent, irreversible physical or mental condition that prevents the person from being able to perpetrate a violent physical action upon another person or self or from having the mental capacity to plan, initiate, or participate in a criminal act. Said person is dependent upon a third party for assistance with activities of daily living and health care needs.”

“Have you even looked at him, have you looked at his records, have you ever laid eyes on him? Antonio was already to the point where he couldn’t walk, move, or do anything on his own,” says Casey.

Smith was serving time for the murder of his girlfriend Lakendra Kirkland in Dothan over 20 years ago and had been serving in the Alabama prison system.

His family says Smith had no criminal history before the murder conviction except a charge of fishing without a license. During the trial in Houston County, Casey says he admitted to shooting Kirkland but says it was accidental and not incidental.

Casey even said that the court could have convicted him of manslaughter, which holds a shorter sentence, but instead convicted him of murder.

“Antonio had never been in trouble. Yeah, he made a bad decision, he did something that he had to pay for, but he was never sentenced to pay his life for,” says Casey.

Smith’s family says that after hundreds of phone calls, they still haven’t received any response from the state prison system or any high-ranking official in the state and are now planning on filing a civil lawsuit against the state.